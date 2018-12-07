Osisko Mining (OSK) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) traded up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.58. 228,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 737,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.10 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on Osisko Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st.

About Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship properties include the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares (ha) located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec; and the Marban Block property, which comprises 30 mining claims and 3 mining concessions covering an area of 1,023.13 ha located between Val-d'Or and Malartic, Québec.

