OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OUTKY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY remained flat at $$2.03 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.41%. Research analysts anticipate that OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. The company provides stainless steel bars, coils and sheets, steel precision strips, rebars, and wire rods; and semi-finished products, such as cast billets and blooms, cast slabs, stainless steel ingots, and rolled and forged billets, as well as pipes.

