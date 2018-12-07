PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5,888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.02.

PCAR stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.44. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $79.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 23.52%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 26.29%.

PACCAR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $38,695.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,126.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $36,219.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,262 shares of company stock valued at $11,490,110. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

