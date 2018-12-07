Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Bridgepoint Education Inc (BPI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,613 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.55% of Bridgepoint Education worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgepoint Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgepoint Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BPI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridgepoint Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Bridgepoint Education in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgepoint Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bridgepoint Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE:BPI remained flat at $$7.96 during midday trading on Friday. 670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,604. The firm has a market cap of $219.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.24. Bridgepoint Education Inc has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $13.63.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. Bridgepoint Education had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgepoint Education Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgepoint Education Company Profile

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

