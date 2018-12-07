Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $5.22 Million Stake in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (ESQ)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,949 shares during the period. Esquire Financial comprises 1.3% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.81% of Esquire Financial worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Powers sold 3,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $73,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Powers sold 1,500 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $38,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill set a $28.00 price objective on Esquire Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th.

NASDAQ:ESQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.89. 394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,814. The stock has a market cap of $184.73 million, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.88. Esquire Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $29.45.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

