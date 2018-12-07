Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $5.13 Million Position in Opko Health Inc. (OPK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 199,980.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,482,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481,856 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Opko Health worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Opko Health by 1,290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 29,337 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 26.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPK stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.90. Opko Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.04 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

OPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opko Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

