Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $5.64 Million Position in Arch Coal Inc (ARCH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,104 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Arch Coal worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Arch Coal during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Coal during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Arch Coal during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Arch Coal during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Coal during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARCH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Arch Coal from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $126.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $83.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Arch Coal Inc has a 1-year low of $75.09 and a 1-year high of $102.61.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The energy company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.34 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Coal Inc will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Arch Coal Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

