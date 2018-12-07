Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Unitil Co. (UTL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,459 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Unitil worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Unitil by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unitil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 500,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,569,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Unitil by 21.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Unitil by 103.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Unitil by 9.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UTL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

Shares of UTL opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.06. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.07.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.87%.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

