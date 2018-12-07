Pandemia Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (PNDM)

Pandemia (CURRENCY:PNDM) traded 62% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Pandemia has traded down 56.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pandemia has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $221.00 worth of Pandemia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pandemia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.02952927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00132815 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00180618 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $344.74 or 0.10032016 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pandemia Profile

Pandemia’s total supply is 6,995,093 coins. Pandemia’s official Twitter account is @the_pandemia. Pandemia’s official website is pandemia.io.

Pandemia Coin Trading

Pandemia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandemia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandemia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pandemia using one of the exchanges listed above.

