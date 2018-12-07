Par Pacific (PARR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen downgraded Par Pacific from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of PARR opened at $16.96 on Thursday. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $21.34.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $909.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.50 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

