Paradigm Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for WestJet Airlines (WJAFF)

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WJAFF. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of WestJet Airlines to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WJAFF stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. WestJet Airlines has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $21.44.

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages, as well as WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States.

