Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG) Insider Hugo Tudor Sells 200,000 Shares

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) insider Hugo Tudor sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36), for a total transaction of £208,000 ($271,788.84).
Shares of LON:PAG opened at GBX 395 ($5.16) on Friday. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 400.30 ($5.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 555.99 ($7.26).
Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 48.20 ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 46 ($0.60) by GBX 2.20 ($0.03).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.90 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 3.12%.
PAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Paragon Banking Group to a “sector performer” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.93) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 641 ($8.38) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 542.10 ($7.08).
About Paragon Banking Group
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.
