Patten Group Inc. Increases Position in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,551,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,145,795,000 after purchasing an additional 646,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $991,737,000 after purchasing an additional 253,732 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $931,542,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,448,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $435,050,000 after purchasing an additional 928,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,262,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stryker to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $170.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $69,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total transaction of $133,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,164. The company has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $146.80 and a twelve month high of $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

