Patten Group Inc. Sells 5,349 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.93. 82,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,908,931. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

