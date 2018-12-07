Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Position Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDCO. ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

PDCO stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $38.52.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

