Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,880 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 116.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $121,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph Doody bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,493.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $76.02. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $862.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.39 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 87.84%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

