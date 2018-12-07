Paylocity (PCTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Paylocity is hurt by decline in Implementation services and other revenues. Paylocity’s SaaS network infrastructure is a crucial part of its business operations which is prone to cyber threats and security breaches. These disruptions may lead to increased customer dissatisfaction. Also, competition in the payroll processing sector from new entrants as well as existing players remains a concern. However, the company is benefiting from client wins and a rise in ARPU from clients adopting new products. For the last few quarters, clients moving from traditional payroll service providers to the company’s SaaS based services contributed significantly to its revenues. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Paylocity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.36.

PCTY traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.82. The company had a trading volume of 49,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,022. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.63, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.18. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $88.47.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.37 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, insider Michael R. Haske sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $1,664,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $379,448.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,109 shares of company stock worth $11,527,499 over the last 90 days. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Paylocity by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

