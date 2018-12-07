Paymon Trading Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days (PMNT)

Paymon (CURRENCY:PMNT) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Paymon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. During the last seven days, Paymon has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. Paymon has a market cap of $237,118.00 and $576.00 worth of Paymon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.03087461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00134967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00172031 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.04 or 0.09742532 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Paymon

Paymon’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2018. Paymon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 611,226,584 tokens. The official message board for Paymon is medium.com/@Paymon_official. The official website for Paymon is paymon.org. Paymon’s official Twitter account is @Paymon_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paymon Token Trading

Paymon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paymon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paymon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paymon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

