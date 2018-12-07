PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 110,000 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of TRI Pointe Group worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 127.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the third quarter valued at about $180,000.

Shares of TPH stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,932. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.01 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.09%. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. ValuEngine upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. TheStreet cut TRI Pointe Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wedbush cut TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

