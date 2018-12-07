PDC Energy (PDCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PDCE. KLR Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered PDC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.05.

Shares of PDCE stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.23. 273,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,157. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.68. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.69 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.85) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $67,626.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,502.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Parke sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $28,049.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,524.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,541 shares of company stock worth $312,151. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in PDC Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,386 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,317 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 29.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 13.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PDC Energy by 30.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

