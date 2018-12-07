Peel Hunt Cuts Restaurant Group (RTN) Price Target to GBX 160

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RTN. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.97) target price on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 286.50 ($3.74).

RTN stock opened at GBX 141.20 ($1.85) on Wednesday. Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of GBX 229.20 ($2.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 381.70 ($4.99).

In other Restaurant Group news, insider Debbie Howard Hewitt purchased 13,659 shares of Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £19,942.14 ($26,057.94).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

