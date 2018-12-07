Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 361 ($4.72) to GBX 366 ($4.78) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 407 ($5.32) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 378 ($4.94) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 395.38 ($5.17).

LON DLG opened at GBX 313.50 ($4.10) on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 332.28 ($4.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 411.30 ($5.37).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance products, such as business, van, and landlord insurance products for small and medium-size entities.

