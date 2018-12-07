Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Coats Group (COA)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Coats Group in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 109 ($1.42) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 109.80 ($1.43).

Shares of COA stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Tuesday. Coats Group has a 1 year low of GBX 55.50 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 90 ($1.18).

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads, zips, engineered yarns, and embroidery products to apparel, footwear and accessories, technical sewing, and yarn industries; and consumer textile crafts for knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and quilting, and sewing activities.

