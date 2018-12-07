Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for On The Beach Group (OTB)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OTB. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 663 ($8.66) price objective on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on On The Beach Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd.

OTB stock opened at GBX 400.50 ($5.23) on Tuesday. On The Beach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 600 ($7.84).

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 21.20 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 20.80 ($0.27) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. This is a boost from On The Beach Group’s previous dividend of $1.10.

On The Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of package holidays to short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom. It also provides its services through eBeach.se Website in Sweden, as well as through eBeach.no Website in Norway.

