PeepCoin Market Cap Reaches $179,907.00 (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last week, PeepCoin has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PeepCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade and C-Patex. PeepCoin has a market cap of $179,907.00 and approximately $1,450.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00010381 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00083108 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000498 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000107 BTC.

PeepCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 70,786,577,509 coins and its circulating supply is 31,586,577,509 coins. The official message board for PeepCoin is medium.com/dapscoinofficial. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PeepCoin’s official website is dapscoin.com. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, C-Patex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

