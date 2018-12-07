Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN) Stake Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. PHH Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $36.90.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 6,177.13% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PENN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.82.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

