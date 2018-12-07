Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This is an increase from Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 96.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.4%.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $12.63 on Friday. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFLT. Maxim Group raised their target price on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

