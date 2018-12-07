PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Trading 5.5% Higher

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.65. 1,391,080 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 709% from the average session volume of 171,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $517.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $250.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $406,850 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 76,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 62,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc a specialty financial services company, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans. The company originates first-lien residential conventional and government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans to allow customers to purchase or refinance their homes.

