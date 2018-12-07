Penumbra Inc (PEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Penumbra reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. Penumbra had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Penumbra from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

NYSE PEN opened at $136.31 on Tuesday. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $82.55 and a 1-year high of $167.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13,631.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.40.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $170,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,865 shares of company stock worth $419,434 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,646,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,116,000 after buying an additional 68,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,784,000 after buying an additional 34,271 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 806,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,725,000 after buying an additional 31,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,714,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 725,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,593,000 after buying an additional 151,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

