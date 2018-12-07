People s United Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 773.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,387,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,629,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,172,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $622,646,000 after purchasing an additional 609,465 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,991,000 after purchasing an additional 305,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,090 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.88, for a total value of $1,132,529.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,491 shares of company stock worth $37,767,784 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $564.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $606.00 to $601.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.01.

ISRG opened at $513.80 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.75 and a 1 year high of $581.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

