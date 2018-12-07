People s United Financial Inc. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHG opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. The company offers mother and child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; kitchen appliance, coffee, air, garment care, and floor care products; and sleep, respiratory care, and respiratory drug delivery products.

