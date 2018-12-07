Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 110 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 371,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $382,956,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $6,706,000. Finally, Diker Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 32.5% during the first quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.36, for a total transaction of $6,699,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,547,262.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.42, for a total value of $11,604,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,437 shares of company stock valued at $98,403,047. 13.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,170.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,301.81.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,068.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $731.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.15. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $980.64 and a 52 week high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

