Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $1.75 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,483,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,052,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,792 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,191,239,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,107,972 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,270,446,000 after purchasing an additional 412,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 6,582,167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,964,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,332,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,955,794 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,873 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $849,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $2,666,509.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,798.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $185.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $146.84 and a 52-week high of $190.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 69.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Morningstar set a $190.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

