Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,733,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,952,403 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.8% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,457,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,233,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,967,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059,171 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,340,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,595 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,263,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at $395,576,712. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $44.98 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.27.

WARNING: “Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/pfizer-inc-pfe-stake-lessened-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.