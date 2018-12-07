Philip Morris International (PM) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 2.00

Headlines about Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Philip Morris International earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Philip Morris International’s ranking:

Shares of PM opened at $85.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.73.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 59,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $5,174,875.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

