Philosopher Stones (PHS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Philosopher Stones (CURRENCY:PHS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. In the last seven days, Philosopher Stones has traded flat against the US dollar. One Philosopher Stones coin can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Philosopher Stones has a total market cap of $99,591.00 and $0.00 worth of Philosopher Stones was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Philosopher Stones alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00735687 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00020499 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Philosopher Stones Coin Profile

Philosopher Stones is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2013. Philosopher Stones’ total supply is 6,014,340 coins. Philosopher Stones’ official website is philosopherstones.org.

Buying and Selling Philosopher Stones

Philosopher Stones can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philosopher Stones directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philosopher Stones should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Philosopher Stones using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Philosopher Stones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Philosopher Stones and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.