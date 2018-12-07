Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of M&T Bank worth $12,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.6% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,972,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 46.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 58.0% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.36.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $161.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $197.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 26.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

In other news, insider Doris P. Meister sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.24, for a total transaction of $133,792.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,196.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $153,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,164 shares of company stock valued at $524,899 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

