Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 20th

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PHD opened at $10.36 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

