Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Shares Gap Up to $142.62

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $139.08, but opened at $142.62. Pioneer Natural Resources shares last traded at $143.00, with a volume of 2202259 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Ifs Securities raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Mizuho set a $206.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.38. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $783,866,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,431,051 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,217,012,000 after buying an additional 1,401,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,425,606 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,351,423,000 after buying an additional 1,032,381 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,019.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 514,650 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $89,647,000 after buying an additional 498,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

