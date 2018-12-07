Planet Fitness’ (PLNT) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a $68.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $62.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLNT. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.07.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

NYSE:PLNT traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 360,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,096. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The business had revenue of $136.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $4,016,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 210.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth approximately $15,098,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.