PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 4,777 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 5,788.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO opened at $51.79 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. IHS Markit had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $784,063.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,707.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-acquires-4777-shares-of-ihs-markit-ltd-info.html.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.