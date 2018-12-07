PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.43 Million Position in Pentair PLC (PNR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 222,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 29,934 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 171,629 shares during the period. Marshwinds Advisory Co. bought a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Pentair by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 426,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after acquiring an additional 303,517 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Pentair by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pentair from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 17,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $770,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $40.28 on Friday. Pentair PLC has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-has-3-43-million-position-in-pentair-plc-pnr.html.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.