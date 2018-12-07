PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,468,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Republic Services by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,681,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,441,000 after purchasing an additional 909,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Republic Services by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,424,000 after purchasing an additional 366,972 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2,835.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 274,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 507.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 232,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

NYSE:RSG opened at $75.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $78.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,525. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

