PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 25,725 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,725 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 200.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,341,000 after purchasing an additional 860,913 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.3% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,690,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,632,000 after acquiring an additional 812,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,437,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,008,000 after acquiring an additional 527,113 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,461,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,251,000 after acquiring an additional 489,463 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 235.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,161,000 after acquiring an additional 452,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Richard P. Teets, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $677,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,022,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,021,069.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher A. Graham sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,002.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 4th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

