PNM Resources Inc (PNM) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

PNM Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. PNM Resources has a payout ratio of 54.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.20. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $45.45.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $422.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.08 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNM. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “PNM Resources Inc (PNM) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/pnm-resources-inc-pnm-raises-dividend-to-0-29-per-share.html.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.