PNM Resources Inc (PNM) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
PNM Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. PNM Resources has a payout ratio of 54.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.
Shares of PNM opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.20. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $45.45.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $422.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.08 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNM. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.
PNM Resources Company Profile
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
