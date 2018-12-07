Pointer Telocation (PNTR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Pointer Telocation Ltd provides range of services to insurance companies and automobile owners, including road-side assistance, vehicle towing, stolen vehicle retrieval, fleet management and other value added services. Pointer Telocation provides services, for the most part, in Israel, through its subsidiary Shagrir and in Argentina and Mexico through its local subsidiaries. “

Get Pointer Telocation alerts:

PNTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pointer Telocation and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pointer Telocation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pointer Telocation in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of PNTR opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. Pointer Telocation has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $94.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Pointer Telocation had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pointer Telocation will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNTR. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Pointer Telocation in the second quarter worth approximately $4,647,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pointer Telocation in the second quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Delek Group Ltd. grew its position in Pointer Telocation by 22.8% in the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 175,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 32,666 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pointer Telocation in the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pointer Telocation by 2,955.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pointer Telocation Company Profile

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pointer Telocation (PNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pointer Telocation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pointer Telocation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.