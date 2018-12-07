PolyOne Co. (POL) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 180.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,049,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,600,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne in the third quarter valued at $416,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 134,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 1.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PolyOne alerts:

POL opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. PolyOne Co. has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.93 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

In related news, SVP J Scott Horn acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at $325,487.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Abernathy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $306,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,209.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,050 shares of company stock worth $529,174. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PolyOne from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PolyOne from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Wellington Shields lowered PolyOne from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “PolyOne Co. (POL) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/polyone-co-pol-shares-bought-by-tower-research-capital-llc-trc.html.

PolyOne Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.