Pool (POOL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Pool have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. In fact, third-quarter 2018 marked the 33rd consecutive quarter of year-over-year sales growth for Pool. Top-line growth can be primarily attributed to improved performance of its base business. Notably, the company should continue benefiting in the near term, backed by base business sales growth and favorable trends in the housing market. Pool also raised its full-year guidance. In addition, continuous growth in remodel and replacement sectors of its business is a major positive. The company’s leading market share position and opportunistic expansion strategies position it well for revenue growth. Nonetheless, seasonality of Pool’s business and macroeconomic headwinds due to expanded global presence create headwinds.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on POOL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pool from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.40.

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $4.33 on Friday, reaching $152.18. 5,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. Pool has a 52-week low of $123.88 and a 52-week high of $175.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $811.31 million for the quarter. Pool had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 78.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pool will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pool news, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $3,318,301.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,001 shares in the company, valued at $11,197,482.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $1,658,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,001 shares in the company, valued at $11,107,780.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Pool by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Pool by 5.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Pool by 23.2% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 7.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Pool by 57.1% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

