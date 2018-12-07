POPCHAIN Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One POPCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, LBank, Bilaxy and Bit-Z. Over the last week, POPCHAIN has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. POPCHAIN has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $297,435.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

APIS (APIS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006976 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000825 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000351 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN (PCH) uses the hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,322,764 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global. The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain.

POPCHAIN Token Trading

POPCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bilaxy, CoinBene and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

