Port Capital LLC Has $837,000 Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL)

Port Capital LLC grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,432,000 after acquiring an additional 36,180 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 161,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

DHIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $157.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $580.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.63. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.05 and a twelve month high of $217.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $8.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous dividend of $7.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/port-capital-llc-has-837000-stake-in-diamond-hill-investment-group-inc-dhil.html.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.